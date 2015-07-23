FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar Malls Q2 earnings may weigh on Dubai
July 23, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar Malls Q2 earnings may weigh on Dubai

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Dubai’s Emaar Malls Group (EMG) and its parent Emaar Properties may come under pressure on Thursday after the quarterly profit of the malls unit slightly missed analysts’ expectations despite strong growth.

EMG reported a 43 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 412 million dirhams ($112.2 million). Investment bank EFG Hermes had forecast EMG would make 445 million dirhams and Naeem brokerage had expected 425 million. Quarter-on-quarter, EMG’s net profit fell 5 percent.

But Naeem said the earnings miss had not changed its fundamental view on the company - which it rates as a “hold” - and its current valuation looked fair.

“We were expecting some sort of a moderate quarter-on-quarter weakness, and believe that the earnings miss is likely to have come from higher operating costs/overheads,” Naeem commented.

“Overall, we believe that EMG has fared quite well, despite the ongoing macro headwinds such as falling crude prices, and a weaker euro - which we believe has had some sort of an impact on Dubai tourism.”

Among other Dubai stocks, Commercial Bank of Dubai posted a 6.2 percent increase in second-quarter profit to 314.7 million dirhams. EFG Hermes had forecast 349 million dirhams while Arqaam Capital had expected 311 million dirhams.

Elsewhere in Gulf, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank may rise after beating estimates with a 10.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit. It made 502.6 million dirhams, while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average of 484 million dirhams. The bank also announced a rights issue on Thursday.

In Saudi Arabia, most of the latest earnings reports have been from insurance companies. BUPA Arabia, in particular, may attract investors after its second-quarter profit before zakat tax tripled.

On global markets, Asian stocks have slipped, tracking Wall Street, while oil prices are steady. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
