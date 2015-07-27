MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil, Fed concerns and earnings may weigh on Gulf

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may remain under pressure on Monday after oil prices extended losses and as investors prepare for a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week that may take another small step towards lifting interest rates. The latest batch of corporate earnings in the Gulf is neutral to negative.

Brent crude for September slipped 12 cents to $54.50 a barrel as of 0500 GMT after dropping 65 cents in the previous session to $54.62, its lowest close since March 19.

The Fed starts a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday that could result in a September interest rate hike that would strengthen the U.S. dollar - and further weaken dollar-denominated commodities such as oil.

A hike would also translate into higher local interest rates for most Gulf countries as their currencies are pegged to the dollar; that could affect growth in economies already hurt by oil’s plunge.

Among domestic factors, the rally of Saudi Basic Industries , whose better-than-expected results partly offset the broader weakness on Saudi Arabia’s market on Sunday, was short-lived as the stock closed well off its intra-day high.

NBK Capital downgraded the stock to “hold” from “buy” on the same day, saying: “We consider that the earnings have peaked out in the short term.”

Another petrochemicals firm, Saudi International Petrochemical Co. (Sipchem), missed estimates on Monday as its profit fell 55 percent to 110.1 million riyals ($29.4 million). Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected 133.3 million riyals.

Mouwasat Medical Services Co, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest listed healthcare firms, may slip after it posted a 5.6 percent fall in second-quarter net profit to 56.1 million riyals. Analysts had on average forecast 60.95 million riyals.

In the United Arab Emirates, First Gulf Bank (FGB), the country’s third largest lender by assets, posted an 8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday, which was in line with analysts’ estimates.

On global markets, Asian stocks have fallen ahead of the Fed meeting and following losses on Wall Street at the end of last week. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)