MIDEAST STOCKS-Blue chips' Q2 results may weigh on Saudi, Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi may come under pressure on Wednesday after leading companies on both bourses posted declines in second-quarter profits, while Dubai’s Aramex may rise following a strong earnings report.

Saudi Arabia’s biggest listed foodmaker, Savola Group , reported a 15.4 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, missing analysts’ forecasts as it warned its third-quarter profit was likely to plunge.

The company made a net profit of 434.4 million riyals ($115.84 million) in the three months to June 30, in line with its own guidance, but analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 491.5 million riyals.

Savola also forecast its third-quarter net profit would be 355 million riyals, which would be a drop of 49 percent year-on-year according to Reuters data.

A smaller Saudi Arabian company, United Electronics , posted a 78 percent drop in second-quarter profit, citing lower margins and higher costs.

Another firm from the kingdom, Middle East Paper Co , filed a corrected earnings report after requesting a trading suspension on Tuesday, when its shares tumbled 5.1 percent.

The firm had initially posted a 58 percent decrease in second-quarter earnings. In a corrected statement, it said that because the selling shareholders would bear the costs of its May initial public offer, the quarterly profit decline was in fact 33 percent.

Abu Dhabi heavyweight Etisalat reported a 40 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday that it blamed on its troubled Saudi Arabia affiliate Mobily and foreign exchange losses.

The telecommunications firm made a net profit of 1.5 billion dirhams ($408 million) in the quarter, while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the Gulf’s second biggest telecommunications operator by market value would make 2.16 billion dirhams.

However, Etisalat’s board approved paying a half-year dividend of 0.4 dirham per share, up 14 percent on the same period of 2014.

Meanwhile, Dubai logistics firm Aramex reported a 15 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday to 92.6 million dirhams. EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast 90.6 million dirhams and 88.36 million dirhams respectively.

On the commodities markets, oil prices have slipped in Asian trade on Wednesday as concern over global oversupply outweighed the possibility of a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude inventories and a weakening dollar.

Asian shares are mostly higher on Wednesday on hopes that Beijing can stem the rout in its markets without damage to the economy, though caution is the watchword ahead of a policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen has slipped 0.4 percent, while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)