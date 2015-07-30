MIDEAST STOCKS-Telecoms post poor Q2 results, but global background positive

DUBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Gulf telecommunications companies may come under pressure on Thursday after leading operators in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait posted declines in second-quarter profits, missing analysts’ estimates.

But slightly firmer oil prices and global equities may support broader market sentiment in the region.

Saudi Telecom Co, the Gulf’s biggest telecommunications operator by market value, blamed rising costs as it posted an 8.7 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, extending a profit slump and missing estimates.

The firm made a net profit of 2.56 billion riyals ($683 million) in the quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 2.94 billion riyals.

Qatari operator Ooredoo reported a 39 percent fall in second-quarter profit as foreign exchange losses and plunging earnings from war-torn Iraq outweighed a strong domestic performance.

The former monopoly made 501 million riyals ($137.6 million) in the three months to June 30, while two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 565 million and 592 million riyals.

Zain, Kuwait’s top operator, reported a 33 percent fall in second-quarter profit to 39.2 million dinars ($128.8 million). EFG Hermes had forecast 46.2 million dinars.

Earlier this week, Etisalat, the leading operator in the United Arab Emirates, posted a 40 percent drop in quarterly profit. The stock tumbled 5.4 percent on Wednesday, its biggest daily drop since December 2012.

In other sectors, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, the largest lender by assets in the UAE, reported a 1 percent rise in second-quarter net profit which was broadly in line with estimates.

Conglomerate Dubai Investments posted a 58.6 percent drop in second-quarter net profit, which the company blamed on a one-off gain in the prior-year period.

Egypt’s largest private sector bank, Commercial International Bank, announced a 23 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, meeting estimates.

On global markets, oil prices turned around and rose late on Wednesday and have extended gains in Asian trade on Thursday after a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks strengthened the outlook for demand.

Asian equities have also inched up as Chinese markets are quiet following panic sell-offs earlier this week.

Overall, funds’ attitude toward Middle Eastern markets is not positive; the latest monthly Reuters survey of 15 leading investment firms, published on Thursday, shows managers have on balance turned slightly negative towards the region and especially Saudi Arabia after oil prices gave up most of the gains made in the last six months.

Forty percent of fund managers expect to cut Saudi equity allocations in the next three months and just 7 percent to increase them. This compares with 27 percent intending to decrease allocations and 13 percent to increase them in June.

However, funds are positive towards the United Arab Emirates, partly because it may benefit from Iran business after Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers this month, and Egypt, where valuations are seen as attractive. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)