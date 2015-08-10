FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Background remains negative for Gulf markets
August 10, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Background remains negative for Gulf markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Weak oil and sagging Asian equities, both driven by poor Chinese economic data, may keep investor sentiment in the Gulf depressed on Monday.

Brent fell 0.6 percent to $48.33 by 0452 GMT on Monday, touching fresh multi-month lows after disappointing data from China over the weekend showed exports tumbled in the world’s second-largest economy.

Exports fell 8.3 percent in July, the biggest decline in four months, and producer prices in July were at the lowest point since late 2009, during the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

The same data dragged Asian stock markets down towards a 1-1/2-year low.

In addition to being a major oil consumer, China is one of the biggest markets for Gulf petrochemicals producers and its slowdown could affect companies such as Saudi Basic Industries and Industries Qatar.

In the Gulf, most of the latest second-quarter earnings reports have showed declining profits.

Dubai’s Union Properties reported a 96 percent slump in second-quarter net profit on Sunday as revenue from property management and home sales shrank and its year-earlier earnings were swelled by property revaluations.

Another Dubai firm, Shuaa Capital, posted a 73 percent drop in quarterly profit. Qatar’s Al-Meera Consumer Goods Company reported an 11 percent decline in profit in the first-half. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

