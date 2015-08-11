MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil's jump may support Gulf bourses

DUBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may extend gains on Tuesday after oil prices jumped late in the previous session and Brent crude climbed above $50 per barrel.

Brent edged down 0.5 percent in Asian trade on Tuesday as China announced a 2 percent depreciation of the yuan, but remained well above the levels at which it traded when Middle East equity markets closed on Monday.

Stronger oil may boost general investor sentiment across the Gulf and support stocks such as petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries. The latter is also buoyed by the nearing Aug.22 registration date for a 5.50 riyal dividend payout, or 6 percent of its current share price.

Other stocks that may attract investors are United Arab Emirates companies which have not yet announced their second-quarter results, such as Abu Dhabi National Energy Co .

In Egypt, auto distributor GB Auto may fall after announcing that its second-quarter net profit before minority interests had dropped 65 percent from the same period last year due to a shortage of foreign currency and a particularly soft market in Iraq.

Also, continuing bombings and other attacks, mainly on security forces, may dampen the sentiment in Cairo. In the latest incident, four people, at least three of whom were policemen, were wounded on Monday when a bomb exploded under a traffic sentry post near a Cairo court.

On global markets, Asian equities have edged down following the Chinese yuan’s depreciation, but Wall Street surged overnight, with the Dow Jones industrial average ending a series of seven consecutive declines. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)