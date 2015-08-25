MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets may stabilise on firmer oil prices, Asian bourses

DUBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Major Middle East stock markets look set to stabilise on Tuesday and many could rise moderately on cautious bargain-hunting after oil prices and Asian bourses regained some strength.

Brent oil is trading at $43.37 a barrel, up 1.6 percent from Monday’s close, while MSCI’s emerging market equities index is up 1.1 percent.

That doesn’t necessarily mean markets have bottomed for the medium term, but it does suggest that after days of almost indiscriminate selling, and with technical indicators such as the relative strength index suggesting indexes are very oversold for the short term, some buying will return to Middle East stocks on Tuesday.

There were already signs of this happening on Monday, when Dubai’s index closed down only 1.4 percent, well off its intra-day lows, and the index in Abu Dhabi - one of the fiscally strongest economies in the Gulf - dropped only 0.5 percent.

Investors in Saudi Arabia, where the index plunged 5.9 percent on Monday, have been panicked by the spectre of an era of low oil prices. But with the market having tumbled 23 percent so far this month, some investors may buy in the hope of at least short-term gains.

Worries about the Chinese economy are still hurting commodity prices, so stocks related to resources and global demand, such as steel and petrochemicals, may continue to underperform on Tuesday.

Defensive stocks such as telecommunications and food, as well as low-priced speculative shares favoured by Gulf retail investors for their liquidity, could outperform. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Matt Smith)