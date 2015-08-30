MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets may extend rebound after Brent tops $50

DUBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf may rise further on Sunday after oil prices rallied and Brent crude futures closed just above $50 per barrel.

Brent, the global oil benchmark, finished up $2.49 or 5 percent on Friday at $50.05, after nearly reaching $51 a barrel. It gained 10 percent on the week.

U.S. crude snapped an eight-week losing streak, rising $2.66 or 6.3 percent to settle at $45.22 a barrel. For the week, it rose 12 percent and its 17 percent gain over the past two sessions was the second largest in 25 years.

Oil’s weakness was the main driver of the broad sell-offs across the Gulf earlier this month and its recovery is likely to boost the sentiment of retail investors in the region.

Also, sharp price declines have made some stocks more attractive to fund managers who had previously complained about stretched valuations.

Saudi Arabia’s market, which is heavy on petrochemicals and other oil-related stocks, had suffered the most from panic selling and is still down 16.4 percent month-to-date. The kingdom’s biggest listed company, petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, is down 17.5 percent this month.

On global markets, bourses in the United States and Europe moved little on Friday, while Chinese equities surged after authorities said pension funds managed by local governments would soon start investing 2 trillion yuan ($313 billion) in stocks and other assets. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)