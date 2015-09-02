MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil rollercoaster may keep Gulf under pressure

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may remain under pressure on Wednesday after oil prices plunged, but firmer global equities may soften the blow.

Oil futures fell 8 percent on Tuesday, erasing all gains made in the previous session, after a stronger than expected build in U.S. crude oil inventories and weak U.S. manufacturing data. Oil has extended losses by about 2 percent in Asian trade on Wednesday, with Brent back down at $48.50 a barrel.

Meanwhile global equity markets, which had dropped on Tuesday because of poor manufacturing data from China, appear to be steadying.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was nearly flat as Chinese markets reduced intra-day losses and Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.1 percent. MSCI’s emerging markets index has inched up 0.1 percent.

Although this may help offset some damage to Gulf investor sentiment on Wednesday, the persistent volatility seen in both commodities and equities is likely to leave regional bourses at the mercy of speculative players, while more conservative investors stay on the sidelines, waiting for the dust to settle. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)