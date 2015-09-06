FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2015 / 5:43 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may follow negative global leads

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may come under pressure again on Sunday after oil prices and global equities fell once more, although United Arab Emirates telecommunications firm Etisalat may rise ahead of expected foreign fund inflows.

Oil futures fell about 2 percent on Friday as traders shrugged off a drop in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and focused instead on a supply glut and declining stock prices on Wall Street.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, settled down $1.07, or 2.1 percent, at $49.61 a barrel. It fell almost 1 percent on the week.

Equities, in turn, slid after the monthly U.S. employment report failed to provide a clear signal on the likelihood of the first Federal Reserve interest rate rise for nearly a decade later this month.

Losses in Yemen, where the coalition of Gulf states led by Saudi Arabia is fighting Houthi rebels, may also sour the mood in the region.

The UAE has declared a three-day mourning period starting on Saturday after 45 Emiratis and five Bahraini soldiers were killed on Friday in the deadliest attack on Gulf Arab troops in the campaign. Saudi Arabia has reported that 10 of its soldiers were killed.

One positive factor amid a generally gloomy background was the announcement by Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat, which said on Sunday it would allow foreign and institutional investors to own its shares from Sept. 15 after its board of directors approved the new rules governing ownership.

Analysts say the move is likely to prompt index compiler MSCI to include the second-biggest telecommunications operator in the Gulf in its emerging markets benchmark. Although MSCI will only announce the details of its next quarterly review on Nov. 12, retail investors may bid up the stock in anticipation.

Kuwait-listed shares in GFH, the Bahrain-based investment firm, may fall while its Dubai-listed shares may rise after the firm said its board of directors had approved the voluntary delisting of its shares from the Kuwait Stock Exchange. The company said this would focus trading on its home listing and the main secondary market for its shares, Dubai, where volume is highest. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

