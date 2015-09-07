MIDEAST STOCKS-Background remains negative for Gulf markets

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Gulf equity markets may remain under pressure on Monday after oil prices retreated further and Asian bourses edged down with China still volatile.

Brent crude futures have slipped 0.8 percent in Asian trade as concern about global oversupply, a firmer dollar and lacklustre U.S. nonfarm payroll data on Friday weighed on oil markets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent. Chinese indexes initially rose after a long holiday break but then gave up all gains.

Concerns about China’s economic slowdown prompted Saudi Arabia’s Albilad Capital on Sunday to cut valuations for companies in the Saudi petrochemical sector. It said the price of ammonia in the Middle East had dropped 28.8 percent year-to-date, while mono ethylene glycol had dropped 21.3 percent, according to quotes from southeast Asia.

Albilad reduced its valuation of Saudi Basic Industries by 7.5 percent to 98.00 riyals, Yansab by 4.6 percent to 55.40 riyals, Saudi Arabia Fertilisers Co by 3.4 percent to 125.60 riyals, and Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma‘aden) by 4.0 percent to 38.00 riyals.

These valuations are still higher than Sunday’s closing prices of all four stocks, after the kingdom’s market witnessed a broad, panicked sell-off last month when oil hit its lowest levels since 2009. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)