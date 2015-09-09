FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Background positive for Gulf markets
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 9, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Background positive for Gulf markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may extend gains on Wednesday after oil prices and global equities rose, although bourses in the region remain volatile and prone to speculative moves.

Asian shares caught a tailwind on Wednesday on the heels of strong rallies in the United States and Europe, with Japanese stocks on course for their biggest one-day gain in 4-1/2 years.

Major Wall Street indices all posted gains of more than 2 percent overnight. European stocks also had a banner day on news Germany’s imports and exports hit record highs in value terms in July.

The stock market rally supported oil prices which have edged up in Asian trade. Brent crude has risen 0.6 percent to $49.80 per barrel by 0500 GMT.

These factors may keep investor sentiment in the Gulf positive, although investors spooked by last month’s rollercoaster may quickly sell into any rallies.

In Saudi Arabia, the banking sector may rise further on hopes lenders will benefit from the interest rate increase in the United States expected in coming months. Demand deposits in the kingdom carry zero interest.

“The Federal Reserve Bank may tighten its monetary policy in the fourth quarter this year, which may bode well for the credit margins of Saudi banks given that demand deposits constitute 69 percent of total deposits,” Albilad Capital said in a note on Tuesday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.