MIDEAST STOCKS-Background negative for Gulf markets
September 15, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Background negative for Gulf markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may remain under pressure on Tuesday after oil prices fell further and as equities globally are soft ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

Brent crude fell almost 4 percent on Monday and has given up early gains in Asian trade on Tuesday.

Asian shares also struggled on Tuesday as caution reigned ahead of this week’s Fed decision on interest rates. In China, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.8 percent and the CSI300 index was 2.1 percent lower.

In the Gulf, telecommunications firm Etisalat will on Tuesday allow foreign and institutional investors to buy its shares for the first time. But the stock has already surged 19 percent since Etisalat first announced the plan in June and it has not yet been included in any major emerging market indexes, so retail investors may book profits and drag it down.

Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Al Mojil Group Company (MMG) may rise after announcing on Monday that it had a memorandum of understanding with Aydat Al Khaleej Co Ltd to jointly bid for and execute construction projects. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
