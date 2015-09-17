FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Steady oil, hopes for dovish Fed may support Gulf
September 17, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Steady oil, hopes for dovish Fed may support Gulf

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Gulf equity markets may extend gains on Thursday as oil prices are steady and global investors appear to be taking a view that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates later in the day.

Wall Street indexes rose overnight and Asian equities edged up on Thursday after a surprise dip in U.S. inflation in August reduced expectations of a rate increase.

A Reuters poll released on Wednesday suggested a rate hike remains a close call, although a little more than half the 80 economists surveyed reckoned the Fed will refrain from raising rates.

Brent crude held slightly below $50 per barrel in Asian trade and some analysts said oil markets may have bottomed out following over a year of tumbling prices as producers start cutting back output.

Egypt’s central bank will make its own decision on interest rates later on Thursday and some analysts, although they appear to be in the minority, expect a cut which would boost economic activity. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

