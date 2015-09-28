FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets to continue consolidating, lack positive cues
September 28, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets to continue consolidating, lack positive cues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Middle East stock markets look set to continue consolidating on Monday with no major, positive cues in the regional corporate news flow or international market environment.

The main Dubai bourse drew its lowest daily trading volume since April 2013 on Sunday, partly because many investors were still away for Eid al-Adha holidays. Volumes are likely to increase in coming days as more investors return.

But there is very little corporate news in the Gulf to spur stock buying. Dubai builder Drake and Scull said on Monday its engineering subsidiary had won a 123 million dirham ($33.5 million) contract in the emirate; the size of the contract is modest.

Asian stock markets were sluggish on Monday morning while Brent oil remained soft, edging down to just above $48 a barrel.

Bourses in Egypt and Kuwait are to reopen on Monday after their Eid breaks, but Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain will only resume trade on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
