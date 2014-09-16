FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar lifts Dubai, all markets edge up
September 16, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar lifts Dubai, all markets edge up

DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Emaar Properties boosted Dubai’s bourse in early trade on Tuesday after attracting strong demand for an initial public offering (IPO) of its malls unit, while other regional markets also edged up.

The Dubai index added 0.2 percent as Emaar rose 0.5 percent. The company said late on Monday that institutional investors had committed to buying all the shares offered to them in the flotation of its shopping malls business, only a day after the IPO was launched.

Dubai’s largest property developer plans to raise as much as 5.8 billion dirhams ($1.58 billion) from the offer of shares in Emaar Malls Group (EMG), which is expected to be the Gulf’s biggest stock sale since 2008.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse rose 0.3 percent. First Gulf Bank and Union National Bank were the main supports, rising 0.8 and 2.3 percent respectively.

Qatar’s benchmark added 0.5 percent. Qatar National Bank rose 0.2 percent after saying on Monday it had bought a further 11 percent stake in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated for $283 million, making it the pan-African lender’s largest shareholder.

Egypt’s main index rose 0.9 percent shortly after opening, with most shares up. The market ended a five-day profit-taking bout on Monday, edging up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)

