UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Drake & Scull up on new contract; Abu Dhabi, Qatar pull back
September 21, 2014 / 7:08 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Drake & Scull up on new contract; Abu Dhabi, Qatar pull back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Dubai’s bourse edged up in early trading on Sunday on the back of property and construction companies, while markets in Abu Dhabi and Qatar pulled back.

Dubai’s index added 0.6 percent. Contractor Drake and Scull was one of the top gainers, rising 2.3 percent after the firm said it had won a $130 million contract from Saudi developer Gulf Related.

Developers Deyaar and Union Properties also added 2.3 percent each. The stocks will become part of the FTSE All-World index from Sept.22.

Abu Dhabi’s index retreated 0.6 percent as National Bank of Abu Dhabi fell 3.9 percent.

Qatar’s bourse pulled back 0.8 percent after hitting a fresh all-time high last Thursday. Shares in Industries Qatar slipped 0.5 percent after the company said it had put its multi-billion-dollar Al Sejeel petrochemical project on hold and was studying a new scheme instead that would yield better returns. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
