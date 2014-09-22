UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets flat in early trade, Egypt pulls back

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Most markets in the region moved very little in early trade on Monday as bourses in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar consolidated after one-off foreign fund inflows.

S&P Dow Jones has upgraded the UAE and Qatar to emerging market status from Monday and funds tracking its benchmark moved into both markets at the end of last week, causing an upswing, which was followed by a pull-back in the last session.

Some stocks from the region have also become constituents of FTSE indexes for the first time, further exacerbating their price moves.

Dubai’s index was nearly flat in early trade amid mixed performance by individual stocks. Mobile phone operator du was the main support, adding 2.5 percent, while top developer Emaar Properties, down 0.4 percent, was the main drag.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark was also unchanged. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank fell 2.2 percent and Sharjah Islamic Bank dropped 3.5 percent, but telecommunications firm Etisalat rose 1.3 percent.

Qatar’s index was almost flat with an even split between gainers and losers. Bourses in Kuwait and Oman also barely moved.

Egypt’s bourse edged down 0.5 percent as property firm Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development fell 1.4 percent. The stock had surged 11 percent in the two previous sessions after the company announced a bullish sales target for its major project. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French and Martin Dokoupil)