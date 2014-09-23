MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar may consolidate; Dubai awaits Marka listing

DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar may consolidate further on Tuesday, with trading volumes depressed in both countries and Dubai investors awaiting the main bourse’s first flotation in five years.

Dubai retailing and restaurants group Marka IPO-MARK.DU will list its shares on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Thursday. Emaar Malls Group (EMG), a subsidiary of Emaar Properties, will follow on Oct.2.

Subscriptions for EMG’s $1.58 billion initial public offer will close on Sept. 24 for retail investors and two days later for institutional buyers.

Another factor that may affect Gulf markets is the official involvement of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar in the U.S.-led military action against the Islamic State group in Syria.

The move is “a milestone” in terms of rallying support against the group, but it is not clear how - or whether - Gulf investors will react to that, said Sanyalak Manibhandu, manager of research at NBAD Securities in Abu Dhabi.

“I think people, in the UAE at least, are more focused on the Emaar Malls Group and also Marka,” he said.

Dubai’s index is down 0.06 percent this week, while Abu Dhabi and Qatar have both lost 1.6 percent over the same period.

Trading volumes on the three bourses are down after jumping at the end of last week when funds tracking S&P Dow Jones and FTSE benchmarks moved into those markets following index reviews.

The global backdrop is positive as Asian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday after a reading on China’s factory sector outpaced the market’s bleak expectations. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)