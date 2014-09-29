UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar gains after pricing malls unit; markets pull back

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Middle East remained under pressure in early trade on Monday, giving up initial gains as investors continued to cash out ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Dubai’s bourse edged down 0.3 percent even though heavyweight Emaar Properties added 0.4 percent after its malls unit announced the final price of its initial public offer.

As expected, the IPO priced at the top of the proposed range amid massive demand from investors, giving an overall sale value of 5.8 billion dirhams ($1.58 billion) and making it the largest stock offer in a Gulf Arab economy since 2008.

With a market value of 37.7 billion dirhams upon listing, Emaar Malls Group IPO-EMAR.DU will become the third-largest stock on the Dubai Financial Market when it begins trading on Oct. 2.

Abu Dhabi’s index was nearly flat after climbing as much as 0.6 percent earlier in the session.

Qatar’s benchmark edged down 0.4 percent as heavyweights Industries Qatar and Qatar National Bank fell 1.1 and 0.4 percent respectively. Kuwait’s index pulled back 0.3 percent.

Bourses in Saudi Arabia and Oman be will closed next week for Eid al-Adha and, although other markets are expected to take shorter breaks, some individual investors in them may stay away from the market for a few extra days. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)