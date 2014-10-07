MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Emaar may rise on fresh IPO plans; global backdrop weak

DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Emaar Properties , Dubai’s largest listed developer, may rise on Tuesday after announcing plans to float its Egyptian unit next year following the successful listing of its malls and retail business.

Mohamed Alabbar, Emaar chairman, said last Thursday that the company’s Egyptian unit, Emaar Misr, would go public around June 2015 and had a value of 3-4 billion dirhams ($817 million-$1.09 billion).

Alabbar also said the company could float its hotels business, but the board had yet to decide whether to go ahead with that.

Last month, Emaar floated its malls and retail unit in a $1.6 billion offer that attracted huge investor demand. Shares in Emaar Malls Group ended 12.1 percent higher on their stock market debut on Thursday. The company plans to use funds from the completed IPO to pay out a 9 billion dirham dividend and its board will discuss the matter on Oct. 9.

Egypt’s Naeem Brokerage raised its target price for Emaar to 14.61 dirhams from 11.96 dirhams with a “buy” recommendation, saying the unit spin-offs would help the company unlock value. The stock closed at 11.15 dirhams last Thursday.

It faces major technical resistance at 11.90-12.00 dirhams, its September peak, and key support is at the September low of 10.65 dirhams - any break below that would trigger a double top formed by the recent peaks and signalling an end to the stock’s uptrend for now. The pattern would target 9.40 dirhams.

Outside the United Arab Emirates, markets in the Middle East will remain closed on Tuesday as the region celebrates the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The global background is moderately negative; U.S. stocks edged down on Monday though Asian shares are inching higher on Tuesday as market players expect the Bank of Japan to maintain its massive monetary stimulus programme.

Brent crude oil futures have slipped further away from $93 a barrel on Tuesday with concerns about abundant supply outweighing the positive boost to prices from the dollar’s recent weakness. UAE markets are among the least vulnerable in the region to lower oil prices because of their focus on banking and real estate, but weak oil could nevertheless have a slight dampening effect on investor sentiment. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)