UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai jumps after global markets rebound; Arabtec surges
#Market News
October 19, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai jumps after global markets rebound; Arabtec surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with UAE markets open)

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Dubai stock index jumped in opening minutes on Sunday after global markets rebounded on Friday and shares in builder Arabtec Holding surged as it moved closer towards starting work on a huge project in Egypt.

The benchmark rose 4.1 percent while Arabtec was up 9.2 percent. Heavyweight Emaar Properties added 3.5 percent.

Arabtec said on Sunday it expected soon to conclude the final agreement with Egyptian authorities to begin work on a $40 billion project to build one million residential units.

Worries about global economic growth had weighed on Western markets last week and also sent Middle East bourses tumbling, with Dubai taking the biggest hit and losing 13.6 percent.

But global markets rebounded on Friday, when stock exchanges in the Middle East were closed.

Abu Dhabi’s index, which fell 6.1 percent last week, rose 1.3 percent in early trade on Sunday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Praveen Menon)

