MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets may keep following global lead, investors cautious

DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Bourses in the Middle East look likely to continue following the lead of European equities on Tuesday after mixed signals from other global markets.

Markets across the region tumbled last week as Western equities came under pressure from concerns about global growth, and have since moved largely in line with key world indexes.

Wall Street marked solid gains overnight with the S&P 500 index rising 0.9 percent, but Asian stocks have stuttered on Tuesday morning as investors digest fresh Chinese data.

The world’s second-biggest economy expanded 7.3 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, slightly above expectations but slower than the 7.5 percent clocked in the second quarter.

It was the weakest growth rate in nearly six years, putting at risk Bejing’s official annual growth target for the first time in 15 years and adding to worries that China is becoming a drag on the global economy.

The health of China’s economy is one of the key factors affecting the performance of petrochemicals companies in the Gulf, such as Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) and Industries Qatar, since the country is a top market for them.

Shares in Industries Qatar edged up 0.2 percent on Monday after it reported a 5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, beating analysts’ estimates.

SABIC, which gained 1.7 percent on Monday, has yet to report its quarterly earnings.

In other sectors, quarterly earnings reports from two Qatari Islamic lenders, Masraf Al Rayan and Qatar Islamic Bank, which came out late on Monday, were in line with estimates.

In the United Arab Enmirates, where most companies have not yet reported their results, analysts are calling for caution.

“The (Dubai) market is in the grip of bear operators forming lower highs and lower lows,” NBAD Securities said in a note on Tuesday. “Every recovery is used to sell and unwind the buy positions.”

Abu Dhabi’s bourse also remains bearish, it said. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)