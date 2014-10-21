FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar edges up on Q3 results, UAE bourses mixed
October 21, 2014 / 7:08 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar edges up on Q3 results, UAE bourses mixed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Qatar’s stock index edged up in early trade on Tuesday after several local companies reported solid third-quarter earnings, while markets in the United Arab Emirates were mixed.

The Doha benchmark added 0.6 percent and Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan, up 1.4 percent, was the main support. The bank reported a 22.6 percent rise in net profit for the third quarter on Monday, broadly in line with forecasts.

Oil rig provider Gulf International Services added 1.6 percent after its third-quarter profit nearly doubled and came in slightly ahead of analysts’ estimates.

Qatar Islamic Bank rose 0.9 percent, having reported a 17 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday that was roughly in line with estimates.

Abu Dhabi’s index climbed 0.5 percent. Shares in investment firm Waha Capital jumped 2.6 percent after it secured regulatory approval to buy back up to 10 percent of its outstanding shares.

Dubai’s benchmark edged down 0.4 percent as shares in builder Arabtec Holding fell 2.6 percent and Emaar Properties lost 0.6 percent.

UAE markets have followed the direction set by European bourses in the last few days with most trades taking place late in the session, when trading in Europe opens. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

