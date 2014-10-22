FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar markets rise on earnings, positive global backdrop
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 22, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar markets rise on earnings, positive global backdrop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar rose in early trade on Wednesday on the back of solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strengthening global equities.

Dubai’s index rose 1.8 percent and lender Emirates NBD was one of the main supports, jumping 2.6 percent after it beat analysts’ forecasts by a wide margin and reported a doubling of third-quarter net profit.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark gained 1.4 percent and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank was up 1.3 percent. The lender reported a 16.4 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, in line with forecasts.

Two other major UAE lenders, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank, climbed 2.1 and 2.3 percent respectively.

Qatar’s index rose 0.7 percent as most shares gained.

Global equities, from which many investors in the Middle East have been taking cues since last week, advanced on Tuesday as technology earnings lifted U.S. shares and the prospect of European Central Bank corporate bond purchases boosted European stocks.

Oil prices, which have little direct impact on Gulf stocks but contributed to negative sentiment with their sharp drop over the last few months, steadied with Brent crude futures trading above $86 per barrel on Wednesday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.