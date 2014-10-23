MIDEAST STOCKS-Global retreat may undermine region's rebound

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A fresh decline in U.S. and Asian equities and global oil prices may take the steam out of Middle Eastern stock markets’ rally on Thursday, offsetting the positive effect of generally strong earnings reported this week.

Asian shares sagged on Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street and falling crude oil rekindled investor anxiety over slowing global growth. Brent crude fell for a second session running, hitting a one-week low just above $84 a barrel as a sharp rise in U.S. crude inventories reinforced oversupply concerns.

Lower crude prices have already dented third-quarter profits at some petrochemical companies in the Gulf by devaluing their inventory, as indicated by Saudi Arabia’s Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co in its earnings report on Wednesday, and could cause more paper losses in the current quarter.

Overall, however, oil prices have more influence on retail investors’ sentiment than actual corporate earnings in the Gulf.

Sentiment remains shaky, according to data from Dubai’s bourse, where retail investors remained net sellers in the last few sessions. Even as it gained 2.3 percent to 4,546 points on Wednesday, the market’s main index remained below its 200-day average - an important technical level - at 4,581 points.

Earnings reports published after Wednesday’s close were mixed. Dubai’s Deyaar Development reported a 94 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, beating the estimate of SICO Bahrain brokerage by a wide margin.

But telecommunications operator Ooredoo Kuwait, majority owned by Qatar’s Ooredoo, said its quarterly profit fell by nearly half, missing the forecast of EFG Hermes.

Saudi Arabia’s Al Tayyar Travel Group posted a 13.5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, slightly below analysts’ estimates.

The company made a net profit of 244 million riyals ($65.0 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, while two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast it would earn between 255 million riyals and 262 million riyals. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)