MIDEAST STOCKS-Global backdrop positive; new project may buoy Qatar's Barwa

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A positive global market environment looks set to support Middle Eastern stocks on Sunday, while Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate may rise on the back of a new commercial development project announced by the company.

Major global equity markets surged more than 1 percent on Friday, partly because the Bank of Japan surprised financial markets by ramping up its massive economic stimulus programme. Although the long-term outlook for oil prices remains uncertain, Brent crude has stabilised around $85 a barrel in recent days.

Barwa announced on Thursday a 500 million riyals ($137 million) commercial development near downtown Doha, with construction expected to start in the second quarter of 2015 and completion slated for the beginning of 2017.

The project may persuade investors that after years of struggling with large debts and obtaining state aid, Barwa is starting again to focus on new organic growth. Earlier last week it reported a 44 percent rise in nine-month net profit.

The stock, which last closed at 42.95 riyals, faces chart resistance in the 43.20-43.45 riyals area, the August and September peaks; any clean break would point up to a test of major resistance on July’s multi-year peak of 45.60 riyals. Turnover on Thursday was the highest since July, a positive technical signal.

In Saudi Arabia, the retail portion of the huge initial public offer by National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE is now 481 percent subscribed with 64.91 billion riyals ($14.6 billion) of bids, arrangers said.

The offer closes on Sunday and funds locked up by the IPO are expected to be returned to individual investors and start finding their way back to the market later in the week. This prospect could buoy the market early this week.

One uncertainty overhanging the market is the fate of Saudi Arabia’s Mobily, which asked for its shares to be suspended and postponed publication of its quarterly earnings on Thursday, seeking more time to review unspecified “significant matters” in its financial statements. The earnings may be released as soon as on Sunday.

In Dubai, Emaar Malls Group, the unit of Emaar Properties, reported a 55.2 percent jump in third-quarter net profit late on Thursday as revenues rose, but the results were roughly in line with analysts’ expectations. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Matt Smith)