MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets may stabilise; positive corporate news in Egypt

DUBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - After several days of falls, Gulf stock markets may stabilise and some bargain-hunters cautiously return on Thursday after U.S. stocks rose overnight and global oil prices regained a little strength.

In Saudi Arabia, Mobily may continue dropping in the wake of Monday’s earnings restatement shock. The stock has tumbled 18.5 percent to 65 riyals in the past two days but unfilled sell orders have continued to outweigh buy orders, so some analysts think it may only stabilise around 60 riyals.

The rest of the Saudi market may fare better, however. The index ended 1.6 percent lower at 9,629 points on Wednesday but it bounced from near technical support on the October low of 9,341 points, suggesting many investors view this level as at least a short-term bottom.

The retail portion of the 22.5 billion riyal ($6 billion) initial share sale by Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE was 23 times subscribed, the bank said late on Wednesday, quoting the final results of the offer.

A total of 1.25 million subscribers put up a total of 310.7 billion riyals for the offer; some of this money came from selling other stocks, and may return to the market in coming days. The bank said excess funds collected in the offer would be returned to subscribers as soon as possible and no later than next Sunday.

Brent crude oil is above $83 a barrel in Asia on Thursday, bouncing further from four-year-lows below $82 hit on Wednesday. It is by no means clear that its downtrend has ended, but the oil factor may exert less pressure on the Saudi market for a while.

Egypt’s market also closed well off its intra-day low on Wednesday, and positive corporate news may continue to buoy it.

Saudi Arabia’s Arrow Food Distribution has offered to acquire Egypt’s Arab Dairy Products for 57.12 Egyptian pounds per share, topping a rival bid from financial firm Pioneers Holdings, Arab Dairy said late on Wednesday.

Although Arab Dairy is not a huge company and its shares do not trade actively, the possibility of a bidding war for an Egyptian company appears to illustrate growing interest in Egyptian corporate assets.

Meanwhile, Beltone Financial said it had received regulatory approval for a two-stage plan to raise up to 242 million Egyptian pounds ($33.9 million) to fund growth in its financial services businesses. It aims to raise 42 million pounds in the first phase by issuing free shares to existing shareholders instead of paying cash dividends.

Beltone shares jumped 10 percent in active trade on Wednesday as investors welcomed the plan. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)