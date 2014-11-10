FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets rise, Qatar flat
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 10, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets rise, Qatar flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates rose in early trade on Monday on the back of blue-chip banks and property companies, while Qatar’s bourse was nearly flat.

Dubai’s index added 1.1 percent as Emaar Properties and Dubai Islamic Bank rose 1.5 percent each. Index compiler MSCI said last week it would increase the weightings of both stocks in its emerging markets benchmark.

Shares in contractor Arabtec Holding jumped 2.6 percent after a major shareholder, Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments, bought a 5.1 percent stake in Egypt’s second-largest listed real estate developer Palm Hills .

Some investors appeared to be speculating that Aabar’s link to Palm Hills could steer more Egyptian business towards Arabtec.

Abu Dhabi’s index rose 0.7 percent, largely on the back of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, which jumped 5.1 percent. Waha Capital, whose shares surged 7.0 percent on Sunday after the company said its third-quarter profit more than doubled, added another 1.4 percent.

Qatar’s benchmark was nearly flat as heavyweight Industries Qatar pulled back after rising on Sunday because of index weight increases awarded by MSCI. Although the news was positive, the move had been largely anticipated by the market.

The stock, which gained 1.7 percent on Sunday, edged down 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, shares in Gulf International Services which MSCI said will joined its emerging markets benchmark at the end of November, added a further 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.