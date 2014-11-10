FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift Saudi, Egypt bourses
November 10, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift Saudi, Egypt bourses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with markets in Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Banking stocks lifted markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt in early trade on Monday as new mortgage regulations took effect in the Gulf kingdom and Cairo’s largest listed lender prepared to publish third-quarter results.

Saudi Arabia’s main index edged up 0.2 percent shortly after opening. Al Rajhi Bank, the country’s largest listed lender, rose 0.4 percent and Samba Financial Group, the third-largest bank by assets, added 2.4 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s central bank announced this week that rules covering real estate mortgage financing and other finance company activity were formally taking effect, potentially clearing the way for the industry to develop.

Egypt’s benchmark added 0.2 percent on the back of Commercial International Bank (CIB), which gained 1.6 percent.

Cairo-based Naeem brokerage said it expected CIB to publish its third-quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday and maintained a “buy” recommendation. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

