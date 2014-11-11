MIDEAST STOCKS-Rising volumes may push UAE rally further

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates may rise further on Tuesday after closing near intra-day highs on increasing volumes on Monday, although a fresh initial public offer in Dubai could prompt some investors to accumulate cash.

Dubai’s bourse jumped 2.8 percent on Monday thanks to late-session buying and closed on its intra-day high of 4,579 points as trading volume more than doubled. The benchmark faces resistance at 4,728 points, its late October high.

Abu Dhabi’s index rose 1.1 percent to 4,919 points and closed near the day’s high with volume also more than doubling. It faces immediate resistance at the late October peak of 4,969 points.

One factor that could temporarily slow Dubai’s rally, however, is the plan by Dubai Parks and Resorts, part of the Meraas group, to run a $689 million IPO from Nov. 17 to Nov. 30.

The plan, announced on Tuesday morning, could prompt some investors to sit on their cash or sell other stocks in order to take part in the share sale.

Also on Tuesday, Dubai developer Union Properties reported a 26 percent slump in its third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as revenue from property management and home sales dropped.

The developer made a net profit of 127.93 million dirhams ($34.8 million) in the third quarter compared with 171.89 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013.

However, brokerage Arqaam Capital had forecast a much sharper drop in both revenue and profit and expected Union Properties to earn just 5 million dirhams in the quarter.

Dubai-listed low-cost carrier Air Arabia reported a 22 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Monday, handily beating the estimates of analysts, who had forecast a decline.

In Abu Dhabi, Aldar Properties announced the successful leasing of almost 3,000 units at its major new residential developments Al Rayanna, Gate Towers and The Arc, saying this had boosted its recurring revenue and reduced risk for the business; the announcement could attract some fresh investor interest.

On global markets, U.S. and European shares edged up on Monday but Asian equities were mixed on Tuesday morning with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nearly flat. Brent crude oil traded around $82 a barrel on Tuesday, just above a four-year low hit last week. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)