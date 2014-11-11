UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Mobily weighs on Saudi; EFG Hermes lifts Egypt

(Updates with Saudi Arabia and Egypt open)

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Telecommunications operator Mobily weighed on Saudi Arabia’s bourse in early trade on Tuesday, while strong third-quarter results posted by investment bank EFG Hermes lifted Egypt’s index.

The main Saudi index was nearly flat as Mobily dropped 2.9 percent, offsetting gains made by other stocks

On Monday last week, the firm cut its profits for 2013 and the first half of 2014 by a combined 1.43 billion riyals ($381.2 million), citing accounting errors, and also reported a 71 percent plunge in third-quarter profit. Mobily’s actions prompted the bourse regulator to launch a probe.

Egypt’s index climbed 1.0 percent early on Tuesday and EFG Hermes jumped 2.5 percent after it posted a 24 percent rise in third-quarter profits.

Shares in Commercial International Bank, which is expected to report its earnings later on Tuesday, rose 1.3 percent. Renaissance Capital assigned the stock a “buy” rating on Tuesday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)