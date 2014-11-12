FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Arabtec, Air Arabia lift Dubai
November 12, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

(Updates with UAE, Qatar markets open)

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Dubai contractor Arabtec lifted the emirate’s bourse in early trade on Wednesday after Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments became its largest shareholder, while Air Arabia extended gains after strong third-quarter earnings.

Dubai’s index edged up 0.2 percent while shares in Arabtec rose 2.6 percent to 4.37 dirhams. Aabar raised its stake in Arabtec to 34.93 percent from 18.94 percent with an off-market trade on Tuesday, paying 5.00 dirhams per share.

It bought the shares from former Arabtec chief executive Hasan Ismaik, who resigned abruptly in June. The deal is positive for Arabtec by confirming the deep-pocketed fund’s commitment to helping the construction company grow, and it removes uncertainty over Ismaik’s stake, which some investors had feared could end up being dumped on the market.

Air Arabia jumped 2.9 percent, continuing a leg up which began on Tuesday after the company reported a 22 percent rise in third-quarter profit, handily beating the estimates of analysts, who had forecast a decline.

Abu Dhabi’s index also climbed 0.2 percent, largely on the back of telecommunications firm Etisalat, which gained 0.9 percent.

Qatar’s benchmark was nearly flat with an even split between gainers and losers. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
