UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak oil, Chinese data weigh on Saudi Arabia
November 13, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak oil, Chinese data weigh on Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s bourse edged down in early trade on Thursday as petrochemical stocks fell after crude oil hit a fresh low and China released data confirming its economy was cooling down.

The main Saudi index was down 0.5 percent while the petrochemical index fell 0.7 percent. Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), the sector’s leader and the kingdom’s biggest listed company, lost 1.2 percent.

Brent crude futures fell below $80 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time since 2010, and remained soft on Thursday.

Falling crude prices already hurt some petrochemical companies’ profits in the third quarter by devaluing their inventories. But analysts say the health of China’s economy, a major market for their products, is a more important factor.

China’s industrial output rose 7.7 percent in October from a year earlier, missing forecasts, and fixed investment growth slumped to a 13-year low.

Egypt’s index fell 0.5 percent. Global Telecom , down 1.6 percent, was one of the main drags on the benchmark. The firm reported on Wednesday a 66 percent jump in net losses for the first nine months of the year. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

