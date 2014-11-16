FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Maa'den weighs on Saudi; Egypt up after S&P affirms rating
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 16, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Maa'den weighs on Saudi; Egypt up after S&P affirms rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market fell in early trade on Sunday as heavyweight Ma‘aden dropped after announcing a rights issue, while Egypt’s bourse edged up after Standard and Poor’s affirmed the country’s sovereign credit rating.

The main Saudi index fell 1.1 percent. Shares in Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma‘aden) plunged 9.7 pct to 32.50 riyals.

Ma‘aden said on Sunday that the subscription period for its 5.6 billion riyal ($1.5 billion) rights issue would start on Tuesday; the drop was partly because its share price was adjusted to reflect the dilution.

Also, the rights offer price is much cheaper than the market price, so some investors were tempted to sell in the market and buy back via the rights.

Egypt’s index rose 0.5 percent as investment bank EFG Hermes, which last week posted a 57 percent rise in third-quarter profit, gained 1.1 percent.

Most other stocks were also in positive territory after rating agency Standard and Poor’s last Friday affirmed Egypt’s sovereign ratings at “B-/B” with a stable outlook.

The agency said it expected Egypt would largely remain politically stable, and that its economic growth prospects would improve. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.