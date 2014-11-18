FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets may stabilise in line with global equities
November 18, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets may stabilise in line with global equities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Middle East bourses may stabilise on Tuesday after U.S. and European markets edged up and Japan rebounded.

Most Middle East exchanges were gloomy on Monday as a renewed slump in oil prices weighed on regional sentiment.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, was hit hardest and its main index dropped 2.8 percent to an eight-month low of 9,290 points in a broad sell-off.

Investors’ main concern is that Gulf governments may start to cut spending because of falling oil prices, which would affect corporate earnings across the board.

However, Monday’s sell-off appeared to be a knee-jerk reaction because analysts so far remain bullish on key stocks such as Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) which has a median target price of 131.50 riyals and closed at 98.82 riyals on Monday. The median target for large lender Al Rajhi Bank , which closed at 62.24 riyals, is 76.00 riyals.

Other markets in the region could also stabilise or rebound.

“Here in Egypt, we also saw some profit-booking,” said Harshjit Oza, assistant director of research at Naeem brokerage in Cairo. “The correction was quite expected and overall the earnings season is going quite well.”

European equities, which were in the red zone early in Monday’s session, changed direction and eked out some gains later in the day and U.S. markets inched up overnight, while Japanese shares led a tentative recovery in Asian markets on Tuesday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)

