UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets in Saudi Arabia, Egypt edge up
November 18, 2014 / 6:57 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets in Saudi Arabia, Egypt edge up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s bourse bounced back in early trade on Tuesday after a sharp drop in the previous session triggered by a fresh decline in oil prices, and Egypt’s index also edged up.

The main Saudi index added 0.6 percent, having dropped 2.8 percent on Monday. Food maker Savola Group and petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries were the main supports, up 1.9 and 0.9 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, shares in National Commercial Bank (NCB) , the kingdom’s biggest lender, dropped 5.4 percent after surging by the daily 10 percent limit for four sessions in a row since its listing on November 12.

At 61.75 riyals, the stock has gained 37.2 percent from 45.00 riyals, the price at which local retail investors bought it in the initial public offer.

Egypt’s benchmark rose 0.2 percent on the back of Commercial International Bank which gained 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)

