MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets may consolidate, global backdrop mixed

DUBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Middle East may consolidate on Wednesday on thin domestic news flow and a mixed global backdrop of strong equities and weakening oil prices.

Most markets in the region rebounded in the last session after Monday’s sell-off as oil prices appeared to be stabilising near $80 per barrel ahead of an OPEC meeting next week.

But Brent crude held steady below $79 a barrel on Wednesday as data showed Saudi Arabia increased crude exports in September despite signs of an oversupplied market and divisions among OPEC members seemed to grow.

Meanwhile, European equities closed in the black on Tuesday and U.S. markets also rose overnight. Asian markets, however, edged down on Wednesday.

One factor that may support markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar is the rebalancing of MSCI’s emerging markets index which will take effect on Nov.25, increasing the weight of several stocks from the two countries.

In the UAE, the list includes Emaar Properties, Dubai Islamic Bank and First Gulf Bank.

In Qatar, Qatar National Bank, Industries Qatar, Doha Bank and Commercial Bank of Qatar will see fresh fund inflows along with Gulf International Services , included in the index for the first time. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)