FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Juhayna Food lifts Egypt, Saudi Arabia flat
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Juhayna Food lifts Egypt, Saudi Arabia flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Egypt, Saudi Arabia open)

DUBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Egypt’s bourse edged higher in early trade on Wednesday as Juhayna Food Industries rebounded after sliding on disappointing third-quarter results, while Saudi Arabia’s index was nearly flat.

The Cairo measure rose 0.2 percent. Juhayna Food was among the main supports, jumping 3.2 percent to 8.98 pounds. The stock slumped earlier this week after the firm posted a 42 percent drop in third-quarter profit last Thursday, missing analyst estimates.

Cairo-based brokerage Naeem has upgraded Juhayna to “accumulate” from “hold” with a target price of 10.40 pounds, despite the earnings miss, saying it expected the company’s margins to improve.

Saudi Arabia’s main index was almost flat, with an equal split between gainers and losers.

Shares in construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons rose 0.6 percent after it secured a 40.6 million riyals ($10.82 million) government contract. ($1 = 3.7518 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.