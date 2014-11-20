FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Petchems lift Saudi Arabia, Egypt up
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 20, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Petchems lift Saudi Arabia, Egypt up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Egypt, Saudi Arabia open)

DUBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock index edged up in early trade on Thursday after oil prices appeared to stabilise, while Egypt’s bourse continued to recover from a bout of profit-taking.

The main Saudi index rose 0.2 percent. Shares in petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) added 0.4 percent and most other stocks were also in the black.

The market came under pressure earlier this week as oil prices extended losses, prompting concerns that the government may start cutting expenditures.

Brent crude held above $78 a barrel on Thursday as the market waited for news on possible cuts in oil output ahead of an OPEC meeting next week.

Egypt’s benchmark rose 0.6 percent as shares in property developer Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) jumped 2.1 percent. NBK Capital said this week it was reviewing its recommendation and fair value for the stock after third-quarter results.

“Based on the results posted by TMG and some other listed developers in Egypt, in our opinion, real estate sales in Egypt continue to exhibit a strong momentum,” it said in a note.

“Therefore, we continue to see a strong outlook for TMG over the medium term, given its existing land bank and the underlying strength in the market.” (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.