FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak oil prices may keep markets under pressure
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 26, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak oil prices may keep markets under pressure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Middle East stock markets may remain under pressure on Wednesday because sliding oil prices have become investors’ main concern ahead of an OPEC meeting.

The price of Brent crude dropped to about $78 per barrel early on Wednesday as Asia’s top economies showed signs of weakness.

OPEC oil ministers meet on Thursday in Vienna, with some of its 12 member states wanting to cut at least 1 million barrels per day of production to support prices.

Predictions for the OPEC summit range from a large output cut to none at all and heavyweight Saudi Arabia has kept the market guessing as to what it will do.

Middle East investors fear cheaper oil could eventually force Gulf governments to cut state spending, which remains a key driver of economic and corporate earnings growth in the region.

On Tuesday, most regional markets fell as retail investors began losing hope of any strong move by OPEC.

Kuwait, however, did better than most and edged down just 0.3 percent as its weighting in MSCI’s frontier market index increased following the exclusion of UAE and Qatari stocks from the benchmark. With one-off buying likely to be over now, pressure on the market may increase.

Oman’s bourse will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday for a national holiday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.