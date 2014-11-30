FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai drops after oil price plunge
#Financials
November 30, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai drops after oil price plunge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Dubai’s index fell sharply in early trade on Sunday after oil prices prices plunged at the end of last week on OPEC’s decision to keep output unchanged.

The emirate’s benchmark dropped 3.4 percent, with most stocks in decline. Shares in Emaar Properties fell 3.7 percent and Arabtec Holding tumbled 5.0 percent.

Other markets in the region were also weak. Kuwait’s index fell 1.6 percent and Oman’s bourse lost 1.2 percent.

The price of Brent crude has tumbled about 10 percent to $70.15 per barrel since regional equity markets last traded on Thursday.

Oil’s plunge has become the main concern of investors in the Gulf in the last few weeks. Saudi Arabia’s stock market has been especially vulnerable and has slid 10 percent this month.

Earnings from Saudi’s petrochemicals producers - one of the bourse’s two dominant sectors along with banking - have already been hit by the oil price decline.

Some investors also fear cheaper crude will force regional governments to cut spending and stifle the growth of local economies and corporate profits. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
