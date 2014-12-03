UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf mkts fall; blue chips lift Saudi

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Most Middle East bourses slipped in early trade on Wednesday as oil market turbulence kept equity investors cautious, although blue chips lifted Saudi Arabia’s index.

Brent hit a high of $71.46 a barrel on Wednesday before giving up some gains and moving close to $71.

Saudi Arabia’s index rose 0.2 percent. Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) and Al Rajhi Bank were the main supports, climbing 1.2 and 1.0 percent respectively.

SABIC, now at 90.50 riyals, hit a two-year low of 89.00 riyals on Sunday and has since been recovering slowly. EFG Hermes in a report last month maintained a “buy” recommendation on the stock but cut its fair falue estimate to 125.00 riyals from 145.00 riyals.

Telecoms were the main drag on the index as Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) tumbled 7.7 pct and dominated trading volumes. Rival Zain Saudi dropped 5.2 pct to a record low of 7.00 riyals.

Both stocks were suspended for Tuesday trading after Mobily, the kingdom’s second-biggest mobile operator, said it was seeking arbitration to obtain 2.2 billion riyals ($586.28 million) owed by Zain Saudi, a claim its smaller competitor subsequently said was unfounded. ID:nL6N0TM2NO]

Elsewhere in the region, Qatar’s index dropped 2.2 percent with all stocks in the red, Kuwait edged down 0.4 percent and Oman’s bourse slipped 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)