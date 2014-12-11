FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
December 11, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai tumbles 3.6 pct after oil hits new low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Dubai’s stock index fell sharply in early trade on Thursday after Brent crude oil dropped to a fresh five-year low.

The emirate’s main index sank 3.6 percent to 3,744 points. It has important technical support at 3,731 points, its July trough. Heavyweight Emaar Properties tumbled 5.8 percent and most other stocks were deep in the red.

The main index in Abu Dhabi, whose investor base overlaps that of Dubai, dropped 2.1 percent.

The price of Brent tumbled on Wednesday to $63.56 per barrel on comments by Saudi Arabia’s oil minister again implying that Riyadh would make no output cut. It ticked up early on Thursday but still traded below $65.

Gulf stock markets have displayed a strong correlation with oil prices in the last few weeks as more and more investors choose to cash out and stay on the sidelines, waiting for the commodity to find a floor. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
