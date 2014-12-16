UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai tumbles to one-year low on weak oil

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Dubai’s stock market fell sharply in early trade on Tuesday after oil resumed its slide on bearish comments about OPEC and weak Chinese manufacturing data.

The Dubai benchmark tumbled 5.5 percent to 3,144 points, a one-year low, as most stocks declined.

Abu Dhabi’s index dropped 2.8 percent and Kuwait’s market fell 1.4 percent.

Brent crude traded below $61 per barrel early on Tuesday after United Arab Emirates Oil Minister Suhail Bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said late on Monday there was no need for an emergency OPEC meeting.

Also negative for the oil market was fresh data which showed that activity in China’s factory sector shrank for the first time in seven months in December.

Although Dubai exports only a small amount of oil, investors fear reduced export revenues in the Gulf could prompt governments to slash spending and slow the regional economy, which Dubai serves as a financial and commercial centre. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)