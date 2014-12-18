MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets set to rebound further on stronger oil

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Oil’s rebound looks set to help stock markets in the Gulf rise on Thursday and reverse some of the heavy losses that they suffered in their panic sell-off earlier this month.

The price of Brent crude for February delivery settled up 2 percent at $61.18 a barrel on Wednesday as weeks of nearly non-stop selling abruptly halted. It moved little in early trading on Thursday.

Most Gulf markets were relatively steady on Wednesday while bourses in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi jumped 4.2 and 5.1 percent respectively. Trading volume rose to a three-month high in Saudi Arabia, a technical sign that the market’s downtrend might be reversing.

This followed a statement by Saudi Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf saying his government would continue spending on development projects and social benefits in its 2015 budget, expected to be announced on Monday, despite cheaper oil. UAE, Kuwaiti and Qatari officials have made similar statements in recent days, addressing the main fear of Gulf investors.

Also, listed firms in the UAE have been buying back their stocks, a sign they think share prices are now too cheap.

Two Abu Dhabi-listed companies, investment firm Waha Capital and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, used their share buyback programmes on Wednesday, they said on Thursday.

In ADCB’s case, for instance, the buyback accounted for less than a fifth of the day’s total trading volume for the stock, which surged 9.3 percent on Wednesday.

Dubai contractor Drake and Scull said on Thursday that its board would consider buying back up to 10 percent of the company’s shares at a meeting on Dec. 22.

In Saudi Arabia, Saudi Hollandi Bank may rise after its board proposed paying a cash dividend of 1 riyal per share for 2014, up from 0.83 riyal last year.

However, sentiment in Qatar’s market may suffer slightly after FIFA executive committee member Theo Zwanziger said Doha must meet a March deadline for specific labour reforms or it could risk losing the 2022 World Cup finals. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)