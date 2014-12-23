FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil pull-back may end Gulf's rebound for now
December 23, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil pull-back may end Gulf's rebound for now

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - A renewed pull-back in oil prices may encourage profit-taking in Gulf stock markets on Tuesday and end their recent rebound, temporarily at least.

After jumping to almost $63 a barrel on Monday, Brent crude slid back to not much over $60 after Saudi Arabia’s oil minister said OPEC would not cut production at any price.

The stabilisation of oil prices was a major factor behind Gulf bourses’ recovery since late last week, so the possibility of oil again testing $60 means equities’ upward momentum looks set to fade.

Although most markets rose on Monday, their gains slowed and turnover, while still active, fell from Sunday’s high levels - signs of waning momentum. The recent rebound has not turned markets technically bullish, as they remain below downtrend lines and 100- and 200-day averages.

Saudi Arabia’s index edged up 0.3 percent on Monday to 8,547 points; it faces technical resistance around 8,700 points, where its downtrend line from September now comes in. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
