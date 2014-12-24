FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up in early trade; real estate strong
#Intel
December 24, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up in early trade; real estate strong

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with early trade)

DUBAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets edged up in early trade on Wednesday in line with a rise in Asian markets following strong U.S. gross domestic product data. But trading volumes were moderate with a growing number of investors away on year-end holidays.

Dubai’s main index was up 2.2 percent at 3,802 points; it faces immediate chart resistance at 3,888 points, where it peaked in the past two days.

Property stocks again dominated trading, with Deyaar surging 6.9 percent as the most heavily traded stock and Emaar Properties up 2.7 percent.

The Abu Dhabi market edged up 0.8 percent, also led by property stocks; Eshraq Properties, the most heavily traded company, gained 5.3 percent.

Qatar climbed 0.8 percent with Barwa Real Estate , the most heavily traded stock, up 3.1 percent.

But Islamic Holding, an investment company, again plunged its daily 10 percent limit to 98.10 riyals; it has tumbled from 222.70 riyals on Dec. 11 as a bubble in the stock price has apparently burst.

The stock is still up 113 percent year-to-date and its trailing price/earnings ratio is about 30 times, according to Thomson Reuters data, compared to under 20 for comparable stocks in the investment banking and brokerage space. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
