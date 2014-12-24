UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks resume rise before budget; SABB rockets on bonus shares

(Updates with Saudi opening)

DUBAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks resumed rising ahead of the announcement of the kingdom’s 2015 state budget, which is now expected to be released on Thursday and to show the government maintaining spending at high levels despite the plunge of oil prices.

The main Saudi index rose 1.0 percent to 8,629 points in early trade on Wednesday, nearing technical resistance around 8,700 points, where its downtrend line from September comes in.

The rise was broad-based; property developer Dar Al Arkan , the most heavily traded stock, climbed 1.0 percent, while the biggest bank, National Commercial Bank, gained 1.1 percent.

Saudi British Bank surged 7.2 percent after its board said it was recommending a bonus share issue to boost capital by 50 percent, funding it with retained earnings and reserves, and a cash dividend of 1.05 riyals per share for 2014, up from 1.0 riyal in 2013.

Beaten-down insurance stocks remained a major theme, with Malath Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance jumping 9.0 percent. Insurers accounted for three of the 10 most heavily traded stocks.

Saudi Arabia’s strength prompted other Gulf markets to extend their gains slightly, with Dubai up 2.3 percent and Qatar rising 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)