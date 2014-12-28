UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise post-Saudi budget despite weaker oil

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Sunday, shrugging off a fresh decline in the price of oil after Saudi Arabia’s government said at the end of last week that it would maintain spending at high levels in 2015.

Brent crude fell back below $60 per barrel on Friday as the dollar strengthened and as a supply glut in top consumer United States trumped worries about falling exports from Libya.

But in the wake of the Saudi state budget announcement, investors in Gulf appear to be less worried about oil price moves.

The main Saudi index edged up 0.7 percent as most sectors gained. Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma‘aden) jumped 4.5 percent to 32.10 riyals, continuing the leg up which started late last week when Riyad Capital lifted its price target for the stock to 49.00 riyals from 46.00 riyals.

Meanwhile National Commercial Bank, the kingdom’s biggest lender, lost 1.2 percent after proposing a dividend of 0.65 riyal per share for the second half of 2014, its first since listing last month.

Takween Advanced Industries rose 2.1 percent after saying it was in final talks with food maker Savola Group on buying Savola’s packaging unit. Shares in Savola fell 0.7 percent.

Dubai’s index jumped 2.3 percent to 3,975 points as most stocks gained. The benchmark rose briefly above the psychologically important 4,000 point mark but then gave up some of its gains.

Shares in retail start-up Marka surged 5.6 percent after it said it had agreed to buy sporting goods retail firm Retailcorp from Dubai World for over 220 million dirhams ($60 million). The move will make Marka, which listed this year, operationally profitable in 2015, it said.

Abu Dhabi’s index rose 1.1 percent on the back of blue chips such as National Bank of Abu Dhabu and First Gulf Bank, up 1.5 and 1.2 percent respectively.

Qatar’s bourse rose 1.6 percent. Property firms Ezdan Holding and Barwa Real Esatate were the main supports, surging 7.3 and 3.2 percent respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s bourse moved little as key stocks were mixed and Commercial International Bank , the biggest listed entity, was flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)